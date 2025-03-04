Here We Go Again! Mamma Mia! Returns to Broadway for Limited Summer Engagement

Mamma Mia!, the hit musical set to ABBA's greatest hits, will return to its original Broadway home at the Winter Garden Theatre for a limited engagement this summer. The show will run for six months, from August 2 through February 1, 2026, officially opening August 14.

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited decades ago. Songs including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money, Money, Money” and “Take a Chance on Me” are all featured in this feel-good celebration of love, family and friendship.

Mamma Mia! has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus and a book by Catherine Johnson. The return engagement reunites the original Broadway creative team, featuring direction by Phyllida Lloyd, choreography by Anthony Van Laast, production design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.

“When Mamma Mia! opened on Broadway in 2001, the show had already launched productions in London and Toronto and played a sold-out North American tour," said producer Judy Craymer in a statement. "Despite the glowing reception we received in those markets, nothing could have prepared us for the outpouring of love and acclaim (and dancing in the aisles!) that overwhelmed us when we arrived in New York at the magnificent Winter Garden Theatre... [I]t’s truly fantastic to bring the original production back to its Broadway home after 24 years."

The original Broadway production opened in 2001 and ran for 14 years at the Winter Garden and eventually the Broadhurst Theatre. It is the ninth-longest running show of all time.

Casting for the return engagement will be announced at a later date.