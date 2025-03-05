Meet the Stars Easing The Wiz Across the Country

After finding a home on Broadway last spring, The Wiz—an all-Black retelling of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz—is back out on tour, bringing Schele Williams' revival of the iconic musical to cities across the country.

"I've been chomping at the bit to get back in the room," said Williams during a break from rehearsal. "I love what I do, and I love the show so much." She added, "It was great to have people come in and audition after they had seen the Broadway show...It was really so gratifying to meet all of these beautiful people who bring their own unique vision and spin on these characters and to allow that to evolve the piece."

The Wiz tour stars Dana Cimone as Dorothy, with Sheherazade as Glinda, Kyla Jade as Aunt Em/Evillene, D. Jermone as the Tinman, Mykal Kilgore as the Lion, Elijah Ahmad Lewis as the Scarecrow and Broadway alum Alan Mingo Jr. returning to the role of The Wiz.

Meet the company and get a sneak peek at some musical numbers in the video below.