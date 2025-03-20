Sadie Sink Returns to Broadway in John Proctor is the Villain, Starting Performances Tonight

John Proctor is the Villain, a play by Kimberly Belflower and directed by Tony winner Danya Taymor, begins performances at Broadway's Booth Theatre on March 20. The production, starring Sadie Sink of Stranger Things fame, officially opens April 14.

Sink, who performed on Broadway as a child in Annie and The Audience, stars as high school student Shelby Holcomb alongside Nihar Duvvuri as Mason Adams, Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert as Carter Smith, Molly Griggs as Bailey Gallagher, Maggie Kuntz as Ivy Watkins, Hagan Oliveras as Lee Turner, Morgan Scott as Nell Shaw, Fina Strazza as Beth Powell and Amalia Yoo as Raelynn Nix. Rounding out the cast as understudies are Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero. With deep wells of passion and biting humor, John Proctor is the Villain is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past.

John Proctor is the Villain had its world premiere at D.C.'s Studio Theatre in April 2022.