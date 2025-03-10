Amber Ardolino Joins Titanique as Céline Dion

Amber Ardolino will join the downtown musical comedy Titanique as Céline Dion. She replaces Dee Roscioli, who will play her final performance at the Daryl Roth Theatre on March 16.

Ardolino most recently starred in A Beautiful Noise. Other Broadway credits include Hamilton, Back to the Future, Funny Girl and Moulin Rouge!

She joins Max Jenkins as Jack Dawson, Cassadee Pope as Rose Dewitt Bukater, Lea DeLaria as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Andrew Keenan-Bolger as Victor Garber/Luigi, Lisa Howard as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Callum Francis as Cal, Kyle Ramar Freeman as The Iceberg with Rae Davenport, Sara Gallo, Tess Marshall and Barnaby Reiter rounding out the ensemble. On March 25, Cassidy Stoner joins the ensemble as a background vocalist.



Titanique is a campy comedic reimagining of the blockbuster movie Titanic—itself based on the true story of the 1912 maritime disaster—this time with Canadian icon and gale-force vocalist Céline Dion at the helm. The show features such stirring ballads as “My Heart Will Go On,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “All By Myself” and “Who Let the Dogs Out?” and is co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, with direction by Blue. The London production is currently nominated for two Oliviers.