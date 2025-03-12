 Skip to main content
Evan Yionoulis, Director of Juilliard's Drama Division, on Accessibility in Arts Education: 'Art Is a Public Good'

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 12, 2025
The Juilliard School has its first-ever tuition-free class of MFA acting students, thanks to Juilliard trustee and theater producer Stephanie McClelland, her husband, Carter McClelland, and John Gore Organization Chairman and CEO John Gore, who met their ambitious matching challenge for scholarship funding.

With the first school year for the John Gore/Broadway.com Fellows underway, Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal sat down with Juilliard's Richard Rodgers Dean and Director of the Drama Division, Evan Yionoulis, to learn more about the MFA program and how accessibility in arts education will contribute to a thriving theater community.  

Watch the full interview in the video below.

