Operation Mincemeat Extends Broadway Run for Second Time

Operation Mincemeat, the musical caper based on a World War II deception operation, has extended for the second time. The show, which began its Broadway run at the John Golden Theatre on February 15 ahead of its March 20 opening, will now run through August 18.

A transfer of the Olivier Award-winning West End production, Operation Mincemeat is written and composed by the U.K. comedy group SpitLip, comprising David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts. In addition to Cumming, Hodgson and Roberts, the cast features Claire-Marie Hall and Olivier Award winner Jak Malone, all reprising their performances from the West End and all making their Broadway debuts. The understudies are Brandon Contreras, Sam Hartley, Jessi Kirtley, Gerianne Pérez and Amanda Jill Robinson.

Directed by Robert Hastie, the show has choreography by Jenny Arnold, set and costume design by Olivier Award nominee Ben Stones, lighting design by Tony and Olivier Award winner Mark Henderson, sound design by Tony Award nominee Mike Walker, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Steve Sidwell and music direction and supervision by Olivier Award nominee Joe Bunker. Karen Moore serves as production stage manager and Carrie Gardner is casting director.

It’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.