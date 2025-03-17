 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Get a First Look at the Dramatic Family Dinner at the Center of Purpose on Broadway

First Look
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 17, 2025
Jon Michael Hill, Kara Young and Harry Lennix in "Purpose"
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Purposethe latest family drama from Tony Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Appropriate), opens March 17 at the Hayes Theater. Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad in her Broadway directorial debut, the play follows the Jaspers—an influential Black family with legacy status in religion, politics and social activism. They are a pillar of Black American Politics, but secrets come to light (and a family dinner comes to blows) when an outsider steps on a few skeletons.

The ensemble cast features Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson JacksonHarry LennixJon Michael HillGlenn DavisAlana Arenas and Tony Award winner Kara Young. Get a first look at photos from the production below. 

LaTanya Richardson Jackson as matriarch Claudine Jasper with Kara Young as outsider Aziza and the Jasper boys Junior and Naz, played by Glenn Davis and Jon Michael Hill 
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
The Jasper family dinner: Alana Arenas (as Junior's wife Morgan), Kara Young, Harry Lennix (patriarch Solomon Jasper), LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Glenn Davis and Jon Michael Hill (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Jon Michael Hill, Glenn Davis and Alana Arenas in a heated after-dinner confrontation (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
View the Full Gallery Here

Related Shows

Purpose

from $77.70

Star Files

Alana Arenas

Glenn Davis

Jon Michael Hill

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Harry Lennix

Kara Young
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Broadway Mamma Mia! Tickets Are Now on Sale
  2. Spring Preview 2025: There Are 18 Shows Headed to Broadway—Here's Everything You Need to Know
  3. Music for Robots: Being a Firefly on the Wall In the Studio with the Maybe Happy Ending Band
Back to Top