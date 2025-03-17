Get a First Look at the Dramatic Family Dinner at the Center of Purpose on Broadway

Purpose, the latest family drama from Tony Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Appropriate), opens March 17 at the Hayes Theater. Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad in her Broadway directorial debut, the play follows the Jaspers—an influential Black family with legacy status in religion, politics and social activism. They are a pillar of Black American Politics, but secrets come to light (and a family dinner comes to blows) when an outsider steps on a few skeletons.

The ensemble cast features Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Harry Lennix, Jon Michael Hill, Glenn Davis, Alana Arenas and Tony Award winner Kara Young. Get a first look at photos from the production below.

LaTanya Richardson Jackson as matriarch Claudine Jasper with Kara Young as outsider Aziza and the Jasper boys Junior and Naz, played by Glenn Davis and Jon Michael Hill

(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

The Jasper family dinner: Alana Arenas (as Junior's wife Morgan), Kara Young, Harry Lennix (patriarch Solomon Jasper), LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Glenn Davis and Jon Michael Hill (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)