Get a First Look at the Dramatic Family Dinner at the Center of Purpose on Broadway

Purpose, the latest family drama from Tony Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Appropriate), opens March 17 at the Hayes Theater. Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad in her Broadway directorial debut, the play follows the Jaspers—an influential Black family with legacy status in religion, politics and social activism. They are a pillar of Black American Politics, but secrets come to light (and a family dinner comes to blows) when an outsider steps on a few skeletons.
The ensemble cast features Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Harry Lennix, Jon Michael Hill, Glenn Davis, Alana Arenas and Tony Award winner Kara Young. Get a first look at photos from the production below.