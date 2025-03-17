Glengarry Glen Ross, Starring Kieran Culkin, May Get an All-Female Replacement Cast

The producers of Glengarry Glen Ross on Broadway is looking to replace the current cast with an all female cast, according to Deadline. The revival of David Mamet’s play about desperate real-estate salesmen, which began performances last week, currently stars Kieran Culkin as Ricky Roma, Bob Odenkirk in his Broadway debut as Shelley Levene, Bill Burr in his Broadway debut as Dave Moss and Michael McKean as George Aaronow. The replacement cast would likely take over in June.

“Over the years there has been interest expressed to both playwright David Mamet and producer Jeffrey Richards about an all-female cast of Glengarry Glen Ross," a production said about the possibility of an all-female cast. "In fact, there was a reading in 2022 with a female company. At this time, the focus is on the production currently on Broadway”.

A planned all-female Glengarry Glen Ross, in 2018 with Amy Morton set to direct, never materialized. Prior to that, an all-female reading of the play took place in 2013, with Robin Wright as Ricky Roma, Catherine O’Hara as Shelley Levene, Allison Janney as George Aaronow, Maria Bello as Dave Moss and Mae Whitman as John Williamson.

Mamet’s play, first staged on Broadway in 1984, has typically come off as a testosterone-fueled portrait of toxic masculinity. In a recent conversation with Broadway.com, Joe Mantegna, who played top dog Ricky Roma, revealed that a key inspiration for his ostensibly alpha-male performance was decidedly feminine: a Fuller Brush lady.