James Taylor Musical Fire & Rain Is in Development with Playwright Tracy Letts and David Cromer

The music of archetypal singer-songwriter James Taylor will be featured in a new stage musical titled Fire & Rain. The musical, currently in early development, will feature an original story written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts (August: Osage County, The Minutes) and will be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (Good Night, and Good Luck; Dead Outlaw).

Taylor emerged in the early 1970s with introspective, acoustic-driven songs that paired deeply personal lyrics with his soulful, understated vocals. In 2021, his 19th studio album, American Standard, won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. He has also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom (2015) and Kennedy Center Honors (2016).

The title "Fire and Rain" is taken from the title of Taylor’s most beloved song, released in 1970 on his second album, Sweet Baby James. The song alludes to the tragic death of a childhood friend, his struggles with heroin addiction and depression, including time spent in a psychiatric hospital. Another Broadway musical subject, Carole King, played piano on the track.

Other songs famously performed by Taylor include “Carolina in My Mind,” “You’ve Got a Friend” (written by King for Taylor) and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” written by Holland-Dozier-Holland.