 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Creative Team Set for Broadway's One-Woman Play, Call Me Izzy, Starring Jean Smart

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 18, 2025
(Key art c/o Vivacity Media Group)

The design team is set for Call Me Izzya new play by Jamie Wax (Evangeline), directed by Sarna Lapine and starring six-time Emmy winner Jean Smart. The show's 12-week Broadway engagement at Studio 54 begins May 24 with an official June 12 opening and runs through August 17.

The production's creative team will include scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Donald Holder, costume design by Emmy Award winner Tom Broecker and sound design by Beth Lake. 

Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. It is a moving tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor and fiery imagination. Tickets for the summer engagement are now on sale. 

Smart made her Broadway debut in a 1981 production of Piaf, returning to Broadway in 2000 with a Tony-nominated performance as Lorraine Sheldon in a revival of The Man Who Came to Dinner, starring Nathan Lane. She rose to prominence as Charlene Frazier Stillfield on the CBS sitcom Designing Women, and has earned six Primetime Emmy Awards for her roles on Frasier, Samantha Who? and Hacks. 

Related Shows

Call Me Izzy

Star Files

Jean Smart

Articles Trending Now

  1. Glengarry Glen Ross, Starring Kieran Culkin, May Get an All-Female Replacement Cast
  2. Hadestown's Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney Announce Engagement
  3. Orville Peck to Perform Unmasked in Broadway Debut as Emcee in Cabaret
Back to Top