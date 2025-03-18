 Skip to main content
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Purpose, Directed by Phylicia Rashad, Sets Aside Family Drama to Celebrate a Broadway Opening

by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 18, 2025
Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and director Phylicia Rashad at the opening night of "Purpose"
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

PurposeBranden Jacobs-Jenkins' family drama centered around a laugh-out-loud dinner from hell, opened at Second Stage's Hayes Theater on March 17.

Directed by Phylicia Rashad, the cast features Harry Lennix and Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson as the heads of the influential Jasper family, Jon Michael Hill and Glenn Davis as their disappointing children, Alana Arenas as a now-regretful Jasper by marriage and Tony Award winner Kara Young as an unsuspecting house guest. 

The ensemble celebrated their Broadway opening in style, with some starry VIPs from Queen Latifah to Spike Lee snapping photos at the theater. Take a look at highlights and a full gallery below. 

LaTanya Richardson Jackson plays Claudine, the intimidating matriarch of the Jasper family
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Samuel L. Jackson comes out to support his wife at her latest Broadway opening
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
2024 Tony Award winner Kara Young returns to the stage as Aziza, the Jaspers' unwitting visitor
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Queen Latifah adds royalty to the Broadway opening (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Jon Michael Hill narrates Purpose as the Jaspers' youngest son Nazareth
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

