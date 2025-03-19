Jeremy Jordan, Lizzy McAlpine and More on Bringing Floyd Collins Back to New York After 30 Years

Floyd Collins, Adam Guettel and Tina Landau's musical about the real-life cave explorer, premiered off-Broadway in 1996 at Playwrights Horizons where it ran for 25 performances. Aside from a 2003 reunion concert, it's never been back.

Jeremy Jordan now takes on the title role for the show's Broadway premiere, beginning performances March 27 at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont. "It's gonna feel intimate but also incredibly expansive at the same time," Jordan told The Broadway Show at the musical's press day. Singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine, who plays Floyd's sister Nellie in her Broadway debut, is also eager to bring the musical to a broader audience, including her many fans. "It's definitely a different style of singing than I've ever had to do...and I'm just excited for people to experience that side of me."

"No one's seen it in New York in 30 years," said Guettel. "Just to have people see it to begin with for the first time—" Landau finished his sentence. "What a gift."