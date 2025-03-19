 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Jeremy Jordan, Lizzy McAlpine and More on Bringing Floyd Collins Back to New York After 30 Years

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 19, 2025
Jeremy Jordan, Lizzy McAlpine and Jason Gotay
(Photo: Tricia Baron)

Floyd CollinsAdam Guettel and Tina Landau's musical about the real-life cave explorer, premiered off-Broadway in 1996 at Playwrights Horizons where it ran for 25 performances. Aside from a 2003 reunion concert, it's never been back.

Jeremy Jordan now takes on the title role for the show's Broadway premiere, beginning performances March 27 at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont. "It's gonna feel intimate but also incredibly expansive at the same time," Jordan told The Broadway Show at the musical's press day. Singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine, who plays Floyd's sister Nellie in her Broadway debut, is also eager to bring the musical to a broader audience, including her many fans. "It's definitely a different style of singing than I've ever had to do...and I'm just excited for people to experience that side of me." 

"No one's seen it in New York in 30 years," said Guettel. "Just to have people see it to begin with for the first time—" Landau finished his sentence. "What a gift." 

Related Shows

Floyd Collins

from $64.02

Star Files

Jason Gotay

Jeremy Jordan

Sean Allan Krill

Marc Kudisch

Lizzy McAlpine

Wade McCollum

Jessica Molaskey

Taylor Trensch

Cole Vaughan
View All (9)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Glengarry Glen Ross, Starring Kieran Culkin, May Get an All-Female Replacement Cast
  2. Tituss Burgess on Making Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! Dream Cast Come True and Returning to Broadway on His Own Terms
  3. Hadestown's Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney Announce Engagement
Back to Top