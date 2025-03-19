 Skip to main content
Jinkx Monsoon, David Hyde Pierce, Ramin Karimloo and More Talk Pirates! The Penzance Musical

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 19, 2025
David Hyde Pierce, Samantha Williams, Nicholas Barasch, Jinkx Monsoon and Ramin Karimloo

“Gilbert and Sullivan is in my blood,” David Hyde Pierce, who is set to play the Major General (as well as W.S. Gilbert himself) in the upcoming Pirates! The Penzance Musical, told The Broadway Show. “Even as a little kid at summer camp, they would do a Gilbert and Sullivan every summer. So for years I've just been marinating in this stuff. It's not like I'm a fanatic, but I just love it. I love the music, I love the comedy of it, and the spin they're doing on this in particular makes me really excited about it.”

Check out what Nicholas Barasch, Ramin Karimloo, Jinkx Monsoon, Samantha Williams and choreographer Warren Carlyle had to say about the show in the the video below. 

