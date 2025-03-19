How Succession Prepared Sarah Snook for All the Cameras in The Picture of Dorian Gray

Sarah Snook, known to fans as the ruthless Shiv Roy of HBO's Succession, is making her Broadway debut in The Picture of Dorian Gray. Her London turn in Kip Williams' solo stage adaptation of the macabre Oscar Wilde tale already earned her an Olivier Award, and now she's taken the stage at the Music Box Theatre, accompanied by only a couple dozen other versions of herself projected on the set's many screens.

"I think Succession, in a strange, unexpected way, prepared me well for having cameras in my face," Snook said to The Broadway Show. "Getting used to that proximity was really valuable in Succession. Because in this, there's people up in your grill!"

Hear more from Snook and Williams about The Picture of Dorian Gray's magical technical feats in the video below.