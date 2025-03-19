 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

How Succession Prepared Sarah Snook for All the Cameras in The Picture of Dorian Gray

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 19, 2025
Sarah Snook in rehearsal for "The Picture of Dorian Gray"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

Sarah Snook, known to fans as the ruthless Shiv Roy of HBO's Succession, is making her Broadway debut in The Picture of Dorian GrayHer London turn in Kip Williams' solo stage adaptation of the macabre Oscar Wilde tale already earned her an Olivier Award, and now she's taken the stage at the Music Box Theatre, accompanied by only a couple dozen other versions of herself projected on the set's many screens. 

"I think Succession, in a strange, unexpected way, prepared me well for having cameras in my face," Snook said to The Broadway Show. "Getting used to that proximity was really valuable in Succession. Because in this, there's people up in your grill!" 

Hear more from Snook and Williams about The Picture of Dorian Gray's magical technical feats in the video below. 

Related Shows

The Picture of Dorian Gray

from $152.32

Star Files

Sarah Snook

Articles Trending Now

  1. Glengarry Glen Ross, Starring Kieran Culkin, May Get an All-Female Replacement Cast
  2. Tituss Burgess on Making Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! Dream Cast Come True and Returning to Broadway on His Own Terms
  3. Hadestown's Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney Announce Engagement
Back to Top