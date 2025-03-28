Floyd Collins, Starring Jeremy Jordan, Lizzy McAlpine and More, Plays Its First Broadway Performance Tonight

Floyd Collins, the tragic, true story musicalized by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel (music and lyrics) and Tina Landau (book and additional lyrics), plays its first Broadway performance at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on March 28. Directed by Landau, the show officially opens April 21.

First produced off-Broadway in 1996, Floyd Collins is based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins (Jeremy Jordan) himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground. Alone but for sporadic contact with the outside world, including his brother Homer (Jason Gotay), Floyd fights for his sanity—and, ultimately, his life—as the rescue effort above explodes into the first genuine media circus. Reporters and gawkers from across the country descend on the property, fueling the hysteria and manipulating the nation into holding its collective breath.

In addition to Jordan and Gotay, the cast features Sean Allan Krill as H.T. Carmichael, Marc Kudisch as Lee Collins, Lizzy McAlpine as Nellie Collins, Wade McCollum as Bee Doyle, Jessica Molaskey as Miss Jane, Taylor Trensch as Skeets Miller and Cole Vaughan as Jewell Estes. Rounding out the ensemble are Kevin Bernard, Dwayne Cooper, Jeremy Davis, Charlie Franklin, Kristen Hahn, Happy McPartlin, Kevyn Morrow, Zak Resnick, Justin Showell, Colin Trudell and Clyde Voce.