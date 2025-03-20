Step Into the Heart of Cuba with Buena Vista Social Club's Opening-Night Portraits

Buena Vista Social Club, the musical telling the story behind the landmark Afro-Cuban jazz album of the same name, officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 19.

A tale of survival, second chances and the extraordinary power of music, Buena Vista Social Club brings the Grammy Award-winning album to thrilling life and tells the story of the legends who lived it.

Broadway.com joined the cast, creatives and special guests on the show's set, designed by Arnulfo Maldonado. Check out the highlights and the full gallery below.

Co-choreographer Patrica Delgado succeeded in bringing an exciting Cuban dance party to Broadway (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Da’Von T. Moody dressed for the Havana humidity (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Mel Semé, born and raised in Camagüey, Cuba, plays old-style bolero singer Ibrahim Ferrer

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Julio Monge plays Compay Segundo, the Cuban trova guitarist who performed for the likes of Fidel Castro and Pope John Paul II (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)