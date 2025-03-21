Andrew Burnap Leaps from Snow White’s Fairy Tale to Othello’s Tragedy

Andrew Burnap is having a career-defining week, transitioning seamlessly from Disney fantasy to Shakespearean tragedy. Having finished his duties as Jonathan in the live-action Snow White, the Tony winner is now commanding the Broadway stage as Cassio in Othello, showing his ability to tackle epic adventure and heart-wrenching tragedy with equal ease.

Snow White, a bold reimagining of the 1937 Disney classic, opens in theaters on March 21. Burnap plays Jonathan, a new character created for the film who differs from the traditional Prince Charming. Jonathan is an adventurer searching for purpose, attempting to determine his place in the world when he meets Snow White. His chemistry with Rachel Zegler’s heroine introduces a new emotional layer to the narrative, modernizing its themes of courage and self-discovery.

While Snow White offers wonder and enchantment, Othello—a starry production directed by Kenny Leon at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre—is a descent into jealousy and betrayal. Burnap plays Cassio, Othello’s well-meaning but reckless lieutenant, whose downfall is engineered by the manipulative Iago. Denzel Washington assumes the title role, bringing the full weight of his presence to Othello’s tragic demise, while Jake Gyllenhaal portrays the scheming Iago.

The demands of live theater have kept Burnap firmly on Broadway, even causing him to miss the premiere of Snow White due to his performance schedule. That he can make the shift between stage and screen so effortlessly is a testament to his range. With both Othello and Snow White commanding attention, Burnap continues to prove he is a versatile actor with a firm foundation in both worlds.