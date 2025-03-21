Betty's Big Adventure with BOOP!'s Jasmine Amy Rogers, Episode 1: Jasmine's Big, Broadway Birthday

Betty Boop has tumbled out of her black-and-white cartoon world into moden-day New York City with all its vibrant sights and sounds. It's a big adventure for our 1930s flapper girl, and an even bigger one for Jasmine Amy Rogers, who makes her Broadway debut as BOOP!'s title leading lady. Tag along for the ride as Rogers hosts Broadway.com's next backstage vlog, Betty's Big Adventure!

In episode one, Jasmine is showered with cake and presents for her birthday (the big one where you have to get your own health insurance plan). Plus, we see her autograph photos for fans and prep for BOOP!'s invited dress rehearsal were the show greets its first-ever Broadway audience.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.