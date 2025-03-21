Celebrating 25 Years of Broadway.com: Help Us Choose the Biggest New Stars of the Last Quarter Century!

 Skip to main content
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 21, 2025

Broadway.com was born in 2000, which means we are turning 25 this year! Like anyone hitting a milestone birthday, we’re feeling nostalgic, a little emotional and very ready to party. For the past quarter-century, we’ve been your front-row seat to all the razzle-dazzle, and we’ve had the joy of watching fresh talent light up the stage and grow into true Broadway stars.

To celebrate, we’re highlighting the Top 25 New Stars of the last 25 years—the performers who broke out, broke through, and made us sit up in our seats and say, “Wait… who is THAT?” Now it’s your turn to weigh in: Who absolutely belongs on this list? Vote below, and help us shine a spotlight on the stars who stole the show.

