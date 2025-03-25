 Skip to main content
Beware of Jealousy! Our Exclusive Opening-Night Portraits of Othello's Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal and More Are Sinful

Photo Feature
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 25, 2025
Denzel Washington
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The battle of wits and wills is on at the Barrymore Theatre where Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal are going toe to toe as Othello and Iago in Kenny Leon's revival of Shakespeare's great tragedy.

The production, set just four years from now for a contemporary take on the tale, celebrated a star-studded opening night on March 23. Broadway.com was on site to capture stunning portraits of the Broadway cast, also featuring Molly Osborne as Desdemona, Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as Cassio, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Emilia, Julee Cerda as Bianca and Anthony Michael Lopez as Roderigo.

Scroll through a few of the images and check out the full gallery below. 

Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello's Iago, stands in profile like a good (conniving) soldier
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Molly Osborne makes her Broadway debut as Shakespeare's tragic heroine Desdemona
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Cassio may have lost his reputation, but Andrew Burnap is doing just fine in his latest Broadway turn
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Kimber Elayne Sprawl plays Emilia, a woman with split loyalties to her husband Iago and Othello's wife Desdemona (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

