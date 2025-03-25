John Proctor is the Villain, Starring Sadie Sink, Extends by Two Weeks

John Proctor is the Villain, an urgent classroom drama starring Sadie Sink, has extended by two weeks. The Kimberly Belflower play, directed by Tony winner Danya Taymor, is now in previews, opens on April 14 at the Booth Theatre and will play through July 6.

Sink stars as high school student Shelby Holcomb alongside Nihar Duvvuri as Mason Adams, Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert as Carter Smith, Molly Griggs as Bailey Gallagher, Maggie Kuntz as Ivy Watkins, Hagan Oliveras as Lee Turner, Morgan Scott as Nell Shaw, Fina Strazza as Beth Powell and Amalia Yoo as Raelynn Nix. Rounding out the cast as understudies are Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

Five young women—fueled by pop music, optimism and fury—clash with their school, their Georgia town and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain and who gets burned in the process. With biting humor and a beating heart, this explosive new play shines a blazing spotlight on the eternal fight to claim your own narrative in a world that’s still stuck in the past.

John Proctor is the Villain had its world premiere at D.C.'s Studio Theatre in April 2022.