Odds & Ends: Denzel Washington-Led Othello Has Film Aspirations, Nicole Scherzinger Adds Performances to Her Sunset Schedule and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Director Kenny Leon and Denzel Washington in Talks to Put Othello on Film

On Othello's opening-night red carpet, director Kenny Leon shared with The Hollywood Reporter that he has screen aspirations for his Denzel Washington-led production. He told the outlet that there had already been talks about the film project, adding that he would hope for Jake Gyllenhaal to also reprise his role as Iago. “I would hope so, absolutely, that’s what I would hope would happen,” he said. Although, just having crossed the finish line on Broadway, his eyes are still firmly on the stage: "We're trying to get this up first."

Nicole Scherzinger to Perform Six Additional Times Before July Closing

Before she says her final goodbye on July 13, Nicole Scherzinger will play Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard six additional times. In addition to her already scheduled performances, she will perform on select Tuesdays: April 8 and 29; May 6, 13 and 27; and June 10.

Broadway Inspirational Voices to Honor Michael McElroy and Tom Viola

Broadway Inspirational Voices, the diverse choir and service organization, will honor BIV founder Michael McElroy and Tom Viola, formerly the executive director of Broadway Cares, at its 30th Year Anniversary Concert. The event will take place at City Winery on April 7.

Paper Mill Playhouse to Present Bull Durham Musical in 2025–26 Season

Paper Mill Playhouse will launch its 2025–26 season with a new musical adaptation of the 1988 baseball movie Bull Durham. The show is to be directed by Marc Bruni and adapted by its original screenwriter/director, Ron Shelton, with music and lyrics by Susan Werner. The season will also feature Disney’s Frozen, Come From Away, 1776 and West Side Story. "This season’s productions illuminate stories of resilience, love, and unity—reminding us that we are always stronger when we join together as a community,” said Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee.

Annaleigh Ashford and James Lapine Join Virginia’s Signature Theatre in Honoring Mandy Patinkin

Signature Theatre in Virginia will honor stage and screen star Mandy Patinkin with the Stephen Sondheim Award, to be presented at a black-tie Gala Benefit at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on April 14, benefiting Signature Theatre’s artistic, education and community programs. Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will join previously announced artists Ben Platt, Nathan Gunn, Ángel Lozada, Tracy Lynn Olivera and Awa Sal Secka, paying tribute to Patinkin with live performances. Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner James Lapine will give remarks as part of the presentation.