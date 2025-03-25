Feel the Rhythm on Opening Night of Buena Vista Social Club

Buena Vista Social Club marked its official Broadway arrival on March 19 with red-carpet pomp and circumstance. The history-making album of traditional Cuban music is now on stage at the Schoenfeld Theatre where musical theater performers and world-class instrumentalists put on a show that makes the crowd fight the urge to dance in the aisles.

"All I can say is I feel beyond blessed," Natalie Venetia Belcon—who plays standout vocalist Omara Portuondo—told The Broadway Show on opening night. "The sound, the fullness of it. It is, I mean—chills every night."

