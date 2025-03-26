Jeff T. Daniel Appointed President of Shubert Organization

The Shubert Organization has a new president. Jeff T. Daniel, previously the chief strategy officer with Shubert, has been appointed President, effectively immediately. He will report to Shubert Chairman and CEO Robert E. Wankel in the role.

“Jeff’s background, both at Shubert and prior to joining our company, make him extremely well suited for this role,” said Wankel in a statement. “For the past two years at Shubert, Jeff has been working on strategic initiatives as he familiarizes himself with our company.”

“And importantly,” Wankel added, “Jeff was a driving force in securing government funding for Broadway’s post-pandemic revitalization. Having him by my side will ensure Shubert’s strength and legacy for years to come. We congratulate him on this well-deserved appointment.”

“I’m honored to serve this American institution, and I am committed to the continued success and stability of both Shubert and the greater theatre industry. Shubert holds a special place in my heart, as it does for millions of theatregoers, and I am proud to work alongside Bob, with Shubert’s talented leadership team and our impressive colleagues throughout the company,” said Daniel.

Prior to joining Shubert, Jeff Daniel was Co-Chief Executive Officer of Broadway Across America, the leading presenter of Broadway in 48 markets in North America. He also held executive positions in public and private companies focused on the development and successful operation of entertainment businesses in the United States and abroad.

Earlier in his career, Daniel negotiated the sale of Theater Management Group to the publicly traded Clear Channel Entertainment, and was appointed to the executive post of COO, Entertainment Properties. In that role, Jeff acquired, renovated, operated and presented live music and Broadway shows in theaters on Broadway in New York City, in Toronto, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Louisville and San Antonio.

The Shubert Organization is America’s oldest professional theater company and the largest theater owner on Broadway, currently owning and operating 17 Broadway theaters as well as six off-Broadway venues.