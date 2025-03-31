 Skip to main content
Pop the Champagne for Michael Maliakel, Linedy Genao and Austin Colby, Joining Broadway's The Great Gatsby Tonight

Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 31, 2025
Michael Maliakel, Linedy Genao, Austin Colby
(Photos: c/o Disney; Matthew Murphy; c/o Vivacity Media Group)

Michael MaliakelLinedy Genao and Austin Colby join the party in the Broadway cast of The Great Gatsby on March 31, taking on the roles of Nick Carraway, Myrtle Wilson and Tom Buchanan, respectively. They replace original cast members Noah J. RickettsSara Chase and John Zdrojeski.

Maliakel starred in the title role in Aladdin on Broadway and recently appeared in the Encores! presentation of Titanic. Genao starred in On Your Feet! and Bad Cinderella on Broadway. Colby, a Great Gatsby original cast member, has understudied for the role of Tom as well as that of Jay Gatsby.

The musical also currently stars Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, Sarah Hyland as Daisy Buchanan, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim.

An adaptation of the great American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald—which celebrates its 100th year in 2025—The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley. The show opened at the Broadway Theatre on April 25, 2024. 

