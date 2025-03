Sarah Snook and her 26 onstage alteregos opened Kip Williams' solo adaptation of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray on March 27. The evening marked the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress' Broadway debut, a milestone that inspired an impromptu Succession reunion. Wild(e) horses couldn't drag Snook's TV family away from the Music Box Theatre's pink carpet...Even if her lil' bro had a Broadway curtain of his own to catch.

Check out highlights and a full gallery below.

Sarak Snook poses with the play's adapter and director Kip Williams

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

It's a Succession reunion on the pink carpet with Juliana Canfield, David Rasche, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Arian Moayed, Sydney Lemon and Dagmara Domińczyk

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)