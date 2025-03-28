The Picture of Dorian Gray Opening Night Turned Into a Succession Reunion

The Picture of Dorian Gray, the high-tech adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s haunting novel starring Sarah Snook, celebrated opening night at the Music Box Theatre on March 27. The occasion was the perfect excuse for a reunion of Snook’s former Succession co-stars—including a driveby from Glengarry Glen Ross star Kieran Culkin, already an established supporter of Snook's Broadway debut.

Kieran Culkin waving to his "Succession" comrades

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Succession cast members Juliana Canfield, David Rasche, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Arian Moayed, Sydney Lemmon and Dagmara Domińczyk were gathered for a photo on the hot pink opening-night carpet when—to raucous cheers—Culkin leaned out the window of a passing car, blowing kisses and waving. Culkin was evidently taking the scenic route down 45th Street en route to the Palace Theatre. (“Macaulay, this way!” shouted one of the assembled photographers whose entire livelihood depends on correctly identifying famous faces.)

Several representatives of the Succession diaspora have turned up on Broadway stages recently. Last season, Gold starred in the tempestuous family drama Appropriate while Canfield earned a Tony nomination for the rock group-as-family drama Stereophonic. Earlier this season, Friedman and Lemmon starred in the therapy-session thriller JOB and, most recently, Rasche starred in a family drama-with-festive singalongs Cult of Love.

Meanwhile, Moayed’s last Broadway role was in A Doll’s House in 2023; Domińczyk last trod the boards in Golden Boy in 2012.

Neither last year’s Tony winner Jeremy Strong or the hitherto Broadway-resistant Matthew Macfadyen were in attendance.

It's worth noting that Glengarry Glen Ross also represents a confluence of prestige television alums, with a constellation of stars hailing from the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul extended universe: Bob Odenkirk, Bill Burr and Michael McKean.

Minutes after the touching reunion, Broadway.com spied another Succession alum, Fisher Stevens, dapperly riding by on a Citibike. Hope you got to the show on time, Fisher.