From I Love My Wife to Into the Woods to Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Joanna Gleason Walks Through Her Broadway Resume

Joanna Gleason, currently performing off-Broadway in Joshua Harmon's We Had a World at New York City Center, made her Broadway debut back in 1977 in I Love My Wife. In all, she has racked up 15 Broadway roles and three Tony nominations (including one win), for Joe Egg, Into the Woods and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, her last Broadway role, in 2005.

In the video below, Gleason walks Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek through the Theatre District and a theatrical resume so impressive that, as Gleason admits, "I had to look myself up!"