 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

From I Love My Wife to Into the Woods to Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Joanna Gleason Walks Through Her Broadway Resume

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 28, 2025
Joanna Gleason
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Joanna Gleason, currently performing off-Broadway in Joshua Harmon's We Had a World at New York City Center, made her Broadway debut back in 1977 in I Love My Wife. In all, she has racked up 15 Broadway roles and three Tony nominations (including one win), for Joe Egg, Into the Woods and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, her last Broadway role, in 2005.

In the video below, Gleason walks Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek through the Theatre District and a theatrical resume so impressive that, as Gleason admits, "I had to look myself up!"

Articles Trending Now

  1. Corner Office to Red Carpet: Meet Six Women Keeping Broadway Bright
  2. Ella Beatty, Hugh Jackman and Liev Schreiber to Lead Off-Broadway Premieres at Audible's Minetta Lane
  3. Stranger Things: The First Shadow Turns Broadway Upside Down Tonight
Back to Top