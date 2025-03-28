 Skip to main content
Betty's Big Adventure with BOOP!'s Jasmine Amy Rogers, Episode 2: Cake for Breakfast!

Betty's Big Adventure
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 28, 2025
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Betty Boop has tumbled out of her black-and-white cartoon world into moden-day New York City with all its vibrant sights and sounds. It's a big adventure for our 1930s flapper girl, and an even bigger one for Jasmine Amy Rogers, who makes her Broadway debut as BOOP!'s title leading lady. Tag along for the ride as Rogers hosts Broadway.com's next backstage vlog, Betty's Big Adventure!   

Rogers kicks off epsode two with cake-for-breakfast-hour and a ghost sighting. Then it's on to mid-show check-ins, a rejuvenating steam, an emergency coffee and a must-see read-aloud of The Life and Times of Betty Boop. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll learn a lot. 

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

