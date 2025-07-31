Bess Wohl's Liberation Will Transfer to Broadway This Fall

Liberation, a new play by Tony nominee Bess Wohl (Grand Horizons), which had an extended off-Broadway run at Roundabout Theatre Company's Laura Pels Theatre this past winter, will have a 14-week limited engagement at Broadway's James Earl Jones Theatre beginning in October. Directed by Tony nominee Whitney White (The Last Five Years), previews will begin October 8 ahead of an October 28 opening.

“Bringing Liberation to Broadway is, quite literally, a dream come true for me,” said Wohl in a statement. “This play has lived in my heart for a very long time, and I’m beyond thrilled to continue its journey with this fantastic team at this moment. I can’t wait to share it with Broadway audiences.”

1970, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a small group of women to talk. But talking quickly becomes a necessary and bracingly funny attempt to change their own lives and the world. Fifty years later, her daughter is shocked to find herself asking the very same questions her mother did, and goes on a search through the past for answers.

The off-Broadway cast featured Tony nominee Betsy Aidem as Margie, Audrey Corsa as Dora, Kayla Davion as Joanne, Susannah Flood as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio as Isidora, Charlie Thurston as Bill and Adina Verson as Susan. The cast and creative team for the Broadway transfer of Liberation will be announced soon.