See Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and All the Stars of Broadway's Glengarry Glen Ross on Opening Night

by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 1, 2025
Kieran Culkin
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The latest Broadway revival of Glengarry Glen RossDavid Mamet's foul-mouthed drama set in the world of cutthroat real estate, opened on March 31 at the Palace Theatre. Directed by Patrick Marber, the starry cast features Kieran CulkinBob OdenkirkBill BurrMichael McKeanDonald Webber Jr., Howard W. Overshown and John Pirruccello.

See highlights from the opening-night red carpet, including an on-the-scene video of VIP guest arrivals, and a full gallery below.    

Director Patrick Marber takes the reins of the fourth Broadway production of Glengarry Glen Ross
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Bill Burr, who makes his Broadway debut as Dave Moss, celebrates the occasion with his wife, actress Nia Renee Hill (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Bob Odenkirk makes his Broadway debut as Shelley "The Machine" Levene
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Michael McKean joins his Better Call Saul brother Bob Odenkirk for his Broadway return as George Aaronow (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
