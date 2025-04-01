See Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and All the Stars of Broadway's Glengarry Glen Ross on Opening Night

Kieran Culkin
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The latest Broadway revival of Glengarry Glen Ross, David Mamet's foul-mouthed drama set in the world of cutthroat real estate, opened on March 31 at the Palace Theatre. Directed by Patrick Marber, the starry cast features Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk, Bill Burr, Michael McKean, Donald Webber Jr., Howard W. Overshown and John Pirruccello.
See highlights from the opening-night red carpet, including an on-the-scene video of VIP guest arrivals, and a full gallery below.