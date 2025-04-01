Introducing 'Jerry Duty' with Smash's John Behlmann, Episode 1: Ch-Ch-Changes

As Jerry Stevens, resident composer in the fictional Broadway universe of Smash, John Behlmann is constantly hit with the cutting words, "I never liked you, Jerry!" Lucky for him, there's a welcoming home right here at Broadway.com where he's signing in for "Jerry Duty," the latest backstage vlog taking audiences behind the scenes of the behind-the-scenes musical romp.

In the debut episode, Behlmann gives us a peek behind what it really takes to make production photos pop. See him chat with photographer Matthew Murphy and his onstage partner-in-art, Krysta Rodriguez. And of course, it's not a brand-new musical without a bundle of daily script changes.

Episodes of Jerry Duty premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.