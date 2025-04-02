Adam Driver, Kara Young, Alaska Thunderf*ck and More Receive Lucille Lortel Award Nominations

Adam Driver in "Hold on to Me Darling"; Kara Young in "Table 17"; Alaska Thunderf*ck in "Drag: The Musical" (Photos: Julieta Cervantes, Daniel J. Vasquez, Matthew Murphy)

Nominations for the 40th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards were announced today by Francis Jue, star of Broadway’s Yellow Face, and Krysta Rodriguez, currently appearing in Smash on Broadway. The awards, produced by the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF, will be presented in a ceremony on May 4 at NYU Skirball.

Drag: The Musical and Signature Theatre Company’s Three Houses received the most musical nominations with a total of six each including Outstanding Musical, while Our Class also received six nominations, including Outstanding Revival. New York Theatre Workshop and Tectonic Theater Project’s Here There Are Blueberries, Roundabout Theatre Company’s Liberation by Bess Wohl, and Sumo, produced by Ma-Yi Theater Company and the Public Theater, each received five nominations, including for Outstanding Play.

Tony winner Kara Young, who currently stars in Purpose on Broadway, was nominated her performance in the MCC production Table 17. The Lead Performer in a Play category also includes Adam Driver (Hold on to Me Darling), Madison Ferris (All of Me), Susannah Flood (Liberation), Lily Rabe (Ghosts), Paul Sparks (Grangeville) and Marisa Tomei (Babe).

The Lead Performer in a Musical category includes Marla Mindelle (The Big Gay Jamboree), J.D. Mollison (Three Houses), Mia Pak (Three Houses), Tony winner Lauren Patten (The Lonely Few), Margo Seibert (Three Houses), Alaska Thunderf*ck (Drag: The Musical) and Sarin Monae West (Medea: Re-Versed).

As previously announced, special honorees this year include Playwrights’ Sidewalk inductee Alice Childress, Outstanding Body of Work recipient New Federal Theatre, and Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway Award recipient Carol Fishman.

The Lortels are the only New York theater award to exclusively honor outstanding achievement off-Broadway. Click here for the complete list of nominees.