See George Clooney in His Broadway Debut and the Cast of Good Night, and Good Luck on Stage at the Winter Garden

Good Night, and Good Luck, the screen-to-stage adaptation of George Clooney and Grant Heslov's 2005 film, starring Clooney in his Broadway debut, began its Broadway run at the Winter Garden Theatre on March 12 with its official opening set for April 3.

In his scenic design for the show, Scott Pask recreated the CBS production headquarters that occupied the upper area above Grand Central Terminal's magnificent waiting room.

Check out Clooney and his fellow cast members on the set in the production photo highlights and full gallery below.

"We are constantly having to wage this battle for truth ... It's not something new to us now." –George Clooney (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Ilana Glazer plays CBS News producer Shirley Wersbha (Photo: Emilio Madrid)