See The Picture of Dorian Gray's Sarah Snook and Kip Williams on a Wilde Opening Night

The Picture of Dorian Gray, the multimedia take on the Oscar Wilde novel, opened at the Music Box Theatre on March 27, with Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook reprising the performance that won her an Olivier in the West End. "Broadway audiences are fabulous," she told The Broadway Show on the opening-night pink carpet. "They are really ready to party. They wanna come and laugh. They wanna come and cry."

"Broadway audiences have been like another character," said adapter/director Kip Williams. "They're so supportive and vocal. And the comedy here resonates with Broadway audiences in a way that's unlike the way that it has in the entire history of the show. I was reflecting the other day—Oscar Wilde's career really took off in New York before it took off in the U.K., and I feel like audiences here get him in a way that's sort of deeper and richer than any other city I've experienced before. So it's been pretty magic putting it in front of New York audiences."

Asked about inhabiting 26 characters in the show, Snook shouted out the troupe of camera operators who make the high-tech production work. "It's definitely an ensemble show. I am surrounded by the crew at almost all times." She added, "You know, it's a great experience to be inside."

