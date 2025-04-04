 Skip to main content
Inside the Black-and-White Ball: Photos of George Clooney and Good Night, and Good Luck’s A-List-Filled Broadway Opening

Photo Feature
by Beth Stevens • Apr 4, 2025
George Clooney
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Under the grand arches of the New York Public Library, Broadway rolled out the red carpet for the splashy, starry opening-night party of Good Night, and Good Luck. The landmark venue played host to a chic black-tie, black-and-white ball, where cast members, creatives and A-list guests mingled beneath the marble columns in a scene as sophisticated as the show itself. At the center of it all was George Clooney, the Hollywood legend making his highly anticipated Broadway debut, receiving ovations both onstage and throughout the elegant celebration.

Clooney, who takes on the role of Edward R. Murrow, brings the gripping historical drama to life at the Winter Garden Theatre, alongside a talented cast that features Mac Brandt, Will Dagger, Christopher Denham, Glenn Fleshler, Ilana Glazer, Clark Gregg, Paul Gross, Georgia Heers, Carter Hudson, Fran Kranz, Jennifer Morris, Michael Nathanson, Andrew Polk, Aaron Roman Weiner as well as R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor and Sophia Tzougros. Co-written by Clooney and Grant Heslov, and directed by David Cromer, the production explores the battle for truth in a time of media corruption.

With tuxedos, evening gowns and martinis in hand, the evening radiated the timeless elegance and refined glamour of a bygone era. Look at highlights and a full gallery below. 

Grant Heslov and George Clooney celebrate their latest collaboration
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Ilana Glazer, making her Broadway debut as Shirley Wershba, brings color back to the world of Good Night, and Good Luck! (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
No one beats Jennifer Lopez for elegance (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Director David Cromer managed to recreate the bustle of a 1950s newsroom on the Winter Garden stage (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, makes this opening night the place to be
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

