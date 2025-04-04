See the Celebs Who Packed the House for George Clooney’s Broadway Debut in Good Night, and Good Luck

Like a scene from old-Hollywood, Broadway rolled out the red carpet for the black-tie opening night of Good Night, and Good Luck, a stage adaptation of George Clooney and Grant Heslov's 2005 film that now marks Clooney's long overdue Broadway debut. Now at the Winter Garden Theatre, Clooney leads the ensemble as CBS anchor Edward R. Murrow, a journalist who dared to take on Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Red Scare of the 1950s.
Adapted by Clooney and Heslov and directed by David Cromer, the Broadway cast also features Mac Brandt, Will Dagger, Christopher Denham, Glenn Fleshler, Ilana Glazer, Clark Gregg, Paul Gross, Georgia Heers, Carter Hudson, Fran Kranz, Jennifer Morris, Michael Nathanson, Andrew Polk, Aaron Roman Weiner as well as R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor and Sophia Tzougros.
See the company walk the red carpet alongside some sparkling VIPs in their black-and-white best in the highlights and full gallery below.