See the Celebs Who Packed the House for George Clooney’s Broadway Debut in Good Night, and Good Luck

Like a scene from old-Hollywood, Broadway rolled out the red carpet for the black-tie opening night of Good Night, and Good Luck, a stage adaptation of George Clooney and Grant Heslov's 2005 film that now marks Clooney's long overdue Broadway debut. Now at the Winter Garden Theatre, Clooney leads the ensemble as CBS anchor Edward R. Murrow, a journalist who dared to take on Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Red Scare of the 1950s.

Adapted by Clooney and Heslov and directed by David Cromer, the Broadway cast also features Mac Brandt, Will Dagger, Christopher Denham, Glenn Fleshler, Ilana Glazer, Clark Gregg, Paul Gross, Georgia Heers, Carter Hudson, Fran Kranz, Jennifer Morris, Michael Nathanson, Andrew Polk, Aaron Roman Weiner as well as R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor and Sophia Tzougros.

See the company walk the red carpet alongside some sparkling VIPs in their black-and-white best in the highlights and full gallery below.

Grant Heslov co-wrote the Good Night, and Good Luck screenplay with Clooney and joins him again to adapt the story for the stage (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Ilana Glazer, usually a writer, producer and performer, gets to wear just one hat as Shirley Wershba in her Broadway debut (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Jennifer Lopez will soon be seen on screen in Kiss of the Spider Woman, but for tonight, she's celebrating her pal George Clooney (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)