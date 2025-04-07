John Lithgow in Giant, Broadway-Bound Oedipus, Titanique and More Win 2025 Olivier Awards

Giant, starring John Lithgow as children’s author Roald Dahl, the Broadway-bound Oedipus, and the off-Broadway hit Titanique were among the biggest winners at this year’s Olivier Awards. Fiddler on the Roof, which entered the night with a leading 13 nominations, took home three trophies, including Best Musical Revival. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button was awarded Best Musical. The ceremony was held April 6 at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter.
Mark Rosenblatt’s Giant took home the award for Best Play, with Lithgow winning Best Actor for his performance. Oedipus was named Best Revival, and Lesley Manville earned Best Actress for her role in the production. Titanique won Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play, with Layton Williams recognized as Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon received the Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer for MJ the Musical.
In the musical performance categories, Imelda Staunton won Best Actress in a Musical for Hello, Dolly!, while John Dagleish earned Best Actor in a Musical for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Maimuna Memon was awarded Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical for her performance in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.
Here's the full list of winners.
Best New Play
Giant by Mark Rosenblatt at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at Royal Court Theatre
Best New Musical
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, music and lyrics by Darren Clark, book and lyrics by Jethro Compton at Ambassadors Theatre
Best Revival
Oedipus by Robert Icke at Wyndham’s Theatre
Best Musical Revival
Fiddler on the Roof, music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, book by Joseph Stein at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Best Actress
Lesley Manville for Oedipus
Best Actor
John Lithgow for Giant
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Elliot Levey for Giant
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Romola Garai for The Years
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Maimuna Memon for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Layton Williams for Titanique
Best Actor in a Musical
John Dagleish for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Best Actress in a Musical
Imelda Staunton for Hello, Dolly!
Best Director
Eline Arbo for The Years
Best Costume Design
Gabriella Slade for Starlight Express
Best Sound Design
Nick Lidster for Fiddler on the Roof
Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play
Titanique by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli
Best Family Show
Brainiac Live at Marylebone Theatre
Best Theatre Choreographer
Christopher Wheeldon for MJ The Musical
Best Set Design
Tom Scutt for set design for Fiddler on the Roof
Best Lighting Design
Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs for Oliver!
Best New Production in Affiliate Theatre
Boys on the Verge of Tears at Soho Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Allan Clayton for Festen at the Royal Opera House
Best New Opera Production
Festen by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House
Best New Dance Production
Assembly Hall at Sadler's Wells
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Eva Yerbabuena for her performance in Yerbabuena
Outstanding Musical Contribution
Darren Clark for Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements and Mark Aspinall for Musical Direction, Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button