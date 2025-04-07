John Lithgow in Giant, Broadway-Bound Oedipus, Titanique and More Win 2025 Olivier Awards

Giant, starring John Lithgow as children’s author Roald Dahl, the Broadway-bound Oedipus, and the off-Broadway hit Titanique were among the biggest winners at this year’s Olivier Awards. Fiddler on the Roof, which entered the night with a leading 13 nominations, took home three trophies, including Best Musical Revival. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button was awarded Best Musical. The ceremony was held April 6 at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter.

Mark Rosenblatt’s Giant took home the award for Best Play, with Lithgow winning Best Actor for his performance. Oedipus was named Best Revival, and Lesley Manville earned Best Actress for her role in the production. Titanique won Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play, with Layton Williams recognized as Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon received the Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer for MJ the Musical.

In the musical performance categories, Imelda Staunton won Best Actress in a Musical for Hello, Dolly!, while John Dagleish earned Best Actor in a Musical for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Maimuna Memon was awarded Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical for her performance in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

Here's the full list of winners.

Best New Play

Giant by Mark Rosenblatt at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at Royal Court Theatre

Best New Musical

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, music and lyrics by Darren Clark, book and lyrics by Jethro Compton at Ambassadors Theatre

Best Revival

Oedipus by Robert Icke at Wyndham’s Theatre

Best Musical Revival

Fiddler on the Roof, music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, book by Joseph Stein at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Best Actress

Lesley Manville for Oedipus

Best Actor

John Lithgow for Giant

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Elliot Levey for Giant

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Romola Garai for The Years

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Maimuna Memon for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Layton Williams for Titanique

Best Actor in a Musical

John Dagleish for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Best Actress in a Musical

Imelda Staunton for Hello, Dolly!

Best Director

Eline Arbo for The Years

Best Costume Design

Gabriella Slade for Starlight Express

Best Sound Design

Nick Lidster for Fiddler on the Roof

Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play

Titanique by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli

Best Family Show

Brainiac Live at Marylebone Theatre

Best Theatre Choreographer

Christopher Wheeldon for MJ The Musical

Best Set Design

Tom Scutt for set design for Fiddler on the Roof

Best Lighting Design

Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs for Oliver!

Best New Production in Affiliate Theatre

Boys on the Verge of Tears at Soho Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Allan Clayton for Festen at the Royal Opera House

Best New Opera Production

Festen by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House

Best New Dance Production

Assembly Hall at Sadler's Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Eva Yerbabuena for her performance in Yerbabuena

Outstanding Musical Contribution

Darren Clark for Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements and Mark Aspinall for Musical Direction, Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button