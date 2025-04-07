 Skip to main content
John Lithgow in Giant, Broadway-Bound Oedipus, Titanique and More Win 2025 Olivier Awards

News
by Darryn King • Apr 7, 2025
John Lithgow in “Giant”
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)

Giant, starring John Lithgow as children’s author Roald Dahl, the Broadway-bound Oedipus, and the off-Broadway hit Titanique were among the biggest winners at this year’s Olivier Awards. Fiddler on the Roof, which entered the night with a leading 13 nominations, took home three trophies, including Best Musical Revival. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button was awarded Best Musical. The ceremony was held April 6 at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter.

Mark Rosenblatt’s Giant took home the award for Best Play, with Lithgow winning Best Actor for his performance. Oedipus was named Best Revival, and Lesley Manville earned Best Actress for her role in the production. Titanique won Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play, with Layton Williams recognized as Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon received the Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer for MJ the Musical.

In the musical performance categories, Imelda Staunton won Best Actress in a Musical for Hello, Dolly!, while John Dagleish earned Best Actor in a Musical for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Maimuna Memon was awarded Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical for her performance in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

Here's the full list of winners.

Best New Play
Giant by Mark Rosenblatt at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at Royal Court Theatre

Best New Musical
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, music and lyrics by Darren Clark, book and lyrics by Jethro Compton at Ambassadors Theatre

Best Revival
Oedipus by Robert Icke at Wyndham’s Theatre

Best Musical Revival
Fiddler on the Roof, music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, book by Joseph Stein at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Best Actress
Lesley Manville for Oedipus

Best Actor
John Lithgow for Giant

Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Elliot Levey for Giant

Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Romola Garai for The Years

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Maimuna Memon for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Layton Williams for Titanique

Best Actor in a Musical
John Dagleish for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Best Actress in a Musical
Imelda Staunton for Hello, Dolly!

Best Director
Eline Arbo for The Years

Best Costume Design
Gabriella Slade for Starlight Express

Best Sound Design
Nick Lidster for Fiddler on the Roof

Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play
Titanique by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli

Best Family Show
Brainiac Live at Marylebone Theatre

Best Theatre Choreographer
Christopher Wheeldon for MJ The Musical

Best Set Design
Tom Scutt for set design for Fiddler on the Roof

Best Lighting Design
Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs for Oliver!

Best New Production in Affiliate Theatre
Boys on the Verge of Tears at Soho Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Allan Clayton for Festen at the Royal Opera House

Best New Opera Production
Festen by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House

Best New Dance Production
Assembly Hall at Sadler's Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Eva Yerbabuena for her performance in Yerbabuena

Outstanding Musical Contribution
Darren Clark for Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements and Mark Aspinall for Musical Direction, Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

