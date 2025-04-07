 Skip to main content
The Stars of Real Women Have Curves Tell an Uplifting Immigrant Story

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 7, 2025
Justina Machado

The stars of Real Women Have Curves, a coming-of-age musical centered on a mother-and-daughter storyare gearing up for the show's official opening at Broadway's James Earl Jones Theatre on April 27. Tatianna Córdoba and Justina Machado, who lead the musical as Ana Garcia and her mother Carmen Garcia, recently took a break from rehearsals to speak to The Broadway Show.

"When do you see this many brown women up there singing, dancing—and also just feeling, being able to show every part of themselves, baring themselves?" said Machado. "I'm so excited for a different audience."

"I just think it's really important right now, in the time we're living in, to uplift and shine a light on the story of immigrants," Córdoba said.

Check out the full video for more from Florencia CuencaAline Mayagoitia, director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo and co-composer/lyricist Joy Huerta on The Broadway Show.

