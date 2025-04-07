 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Jasmine Amy Rogers and the Stars of BOOP! on Broadway: On the Red Carpet, Exactly Where They Wanna Be!

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 7, 2025
Jasmine Amy Rogers
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Boop-oop-a-doop, what a night! On April 5, the red carpet shimmered with old-school charm and new-school flair as Broadway celebrated the opening of BOOP! The Musical in style. Jasmine Amy Rogers takes center stage, joined by Faith Prince, Stephen DeRosa, Ainsley Melham, Erich Bergen, Angelica Hale, Anastacia McCleskey, Aubie Merrylees and more.

With music by David Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, a book by Bob Martin and high-kickin’ magic from director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell, this toon-tastic musical is making a splash. It follows Betty Boop, who longs for an ordinary day off from fame in her black-and-white world. What she finds is an adventure of color, music and love in New York City.

Pucker up and strike a pose—these red carpet moments are a pure delight! Full gallery below!

In BOOP!, Tony winner Faith Prince plays a role she was born to play: a NASA astrophysicist
Pudgy, everybody's favorite Broadway puppet puppy, hits the red carpet with puppeteer Phillip Huber
You can always rely on Tony-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring some glitzy dance numbers to Broadway
View the Full Gallery Here

Related Shows

BOOP! The Musical

from $64.02

Star Files

Erich Bergen

Stephen DeRosa

Angelica Hale

Anastacia McCleskey

Ainsley Melham

Aubie Merrylees

Faith Prince

Jasmine Amy Rogers
View All (8)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Lea Michele’s New Tour Is a Musical Memoir 30 Years in the Making
  2. Inside the Black-and-White Ball: Photos of George Clooney and Good Night, and Good Luck’s A-List-Filled Broadway Opening
  3. The Last Five Years Through the Years: Veteran Cathys and Jamies Reflect as the Musical Two-Hander Lands on Broadway
Back to Top