Jasmine Amy Rogers and the Stars of BOOP! on Broadway: On the Red Carpet, Exactly Where They Wanna Be!

Boop-oop-a-doop, what a night! On April 5, the red carpet shimmered with old-school charm and new-school flair as Broadway celebrated the opening of BOOP! The Musical in style. Jasmine Amy Rogers takes center stage, joined by Faith Prince, Stephen DeRosa, Ainsley Melham, Erich Bergen, Angelica Hale, Anastacia McCleskey, Aubie Merrylees and more.

With music by David Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, a book by Bob Martin and high-kickin’ magic from director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell, this toon-tastic musical is making a splash. It follows Betty Boop, who longs for an ordinary day off from fame in her black-and-white world. What she finds is an adventure of color, music and love in New York City.

Pucker up and strike a pose—these red carpet moments are a pure delight! Full gallery below!

In BOOP!, Tony winner Faith Prince plays a role she was born to play: a NASA astrophysicist

Pudgy, everybody's favorite Broadway puppet puppy, hits the red carpet with puppeteer Phillip Huber