Broadway's BOOP! Drops a Joy Bomb on Opening Night

Opening Night
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 8, 2025
Jasmine Amy Rogers and the cast of "BOOP!"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Turn your brain off and turn your heart on for BOOP! The MusicalBroadway's new-old-fashioned show that will turn your world technicolor. Starring Jasmine Amy Rogers as the iconic cartoon flapper, the production is helmed by director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell with music by David Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead and a book by Bob Martin. 

The Broadway Show caught up with the cast and creative team on opening night and they all agree on their musical's mood-enhancing powers. To borrow the words of Faith Prince, "it's joy on a stick." 

Watch the full video below.

