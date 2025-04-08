Broadway's BOOP! Drops a Joy Bomb on Opening Night

Turn your brain off and turn your heart on for BOOP! The Musical, Broadway's new-old-fashioned show that will turn your world technicolor. Starring Jasmine Amy Rogers as the iconic cartoon flapper, the production is helmed by director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell with music by David Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead and a book by Bob Martin.

The Broadway Show caught up with the cast and creative team on opening night and they all agree on their musical's mood-enhancing powers. To borrow the words of Faith Prince, "it's joy on a stick."

Watch the full video below.