Jerry Duty with Smash's John Behlmann, Episode 2: The Perks of Broadway

As Jerry Stevens, resident composer in the fictional Broadway universe of Smash, John Behlmann is constantly hit with the cutting words, "I never liked you, Jerry!" Lucky for him, there's a welcoming home right here at Broadway.com where he's signing in for "Jerry Duty," the latest backstage vlog taking audiences behind the scenes of the behind-the-scenes musical romp.

In episode two, Behlmann takes inventory of all the Broadway perks you might not know about (free haircuts, anyone?) Next, he checks in the with show's Ivy Lynn/Marilyn Monroe, Robyn Hurder, and plays a game of "Stro or False" to see how well the cast of Smash knows their fearless leader, Susan Stroman. And at long last, the show is frozen!

