 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Jerry Duty with Smash's John Behlmann, Episode 2: The Perks of Broadway

Jerry Duty
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 8, 2025
John Behlmann

As Jerry Stevens, resident composer in the fictional Broadway universe of Smash, John Behlmann is constantly hit with the cutting words, "I never liked you, Jerry!" Lucky for him, there's a welcoming home right here at Broadway.com where he's signing in for "Jerry Duty," the latest backstage vlog taking audiences behind the scenes of the behind-the-scenes musical romp. 

In episode two, Behlmann takes inventory of all the Broadway perks you might not know about (free haircuts, anyone?) Next, he checks in the with show's Ivy Lynn/Marilyn Monroe, Robyn Hurder, and plays a game of "Stro or False" to see how well the cast of Smash knows their fearless leader, Susan Stroman. And at long last, the show is frozen!

Episodes of Jerry Duty premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

Smash

from $74.59

Star Files

John Behlmann

Articles Trending Now

  1. BOOP!'s Faith Prince on Playing an Astrophysicist, Embracing Her 'Mama' Status and Being 'Just Famous Enough'
  2. John Lithgow in Giant, Broadway-Bound Oedipus, Titanique and More Win 2025 Olivier Awards
  3. Lea Michele’s New Tour Is a Musical Memoir 30 Years in the Making
Back to Top