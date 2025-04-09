Good Night, and Good Luck, Starring George Clooney, Opens on Broadway with Glitz and Glam But No Egos

Good Night, and Good Luck, George Clooney and Grant Heslov's film-turned-stage play about journalist Edward R. Murrow's televised takedown of Senator Joseph McCarthy, opened on Broadway with black-tie elegance. The Broadway Show was on hand on the red carpet to talk to the cast and creative team about bringing this ambitious production to life.

"Leapt at it, leapt at it, leapt at it," said director David Cromer of the chance to helm this ship at the Winter Garden Theatre. "Loved the Murrow history. Loved the film. Loved George Clooney. Loved this era. Loved this story." Audiences agree, there's nothing not to love.

Watch the full video below.