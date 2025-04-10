 Skip to main content
Broadway Cast Recording for Gypsy, Starring Audra McDonald, to Be Released This Month

News
by Darryn King • Apr 10, 2025
Joy Woods and Audra McDonald in "Gypsy"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

The cast recording for the current Broadway revival of Gypsy, starring Audra McDonald as Momma Rose, will be released on streaming and digital formats on April 25. CD and vinyl editions will follow later in the year.

Gypsy, featuring music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents, is directed by five-time Tony winner George C. Wolfe with choreography by four-time Tony nominee Camille A. Brown. Performances began at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre on November 21, 2024. 

The cast also features Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Kevin Csolak (Tulsa), Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Miss Mazeppa) and Mylinda Hull (Miss Electra). 

The production features music direction and supervision by Andy Einhorn and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters. The album is produced by David Caddick, David Lai and Andy Einhorn and released through Ghostlight Records.

First produced on Broadway in 1959 with Ethel Merman in the lead role, Gypsy is loosely based on striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee's 1957 autobiography, focusing on her mother, Rose, whose character has come to define the quintessential stage parent.

