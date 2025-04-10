Off-Broadway Hit Titanique to Set Sail For the Last Time (But Our Hearts Will Go On)

The musical comedy Titanique will play its final performance off-Broadway on June 15. The splash-hit comedy, sending up the blockbuster film Titanic and driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, which recently picked up two Olivier Awards for its London production, will have played for 1,221 performances at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.

“Never in our wildest (ship of) dreams, did we expect this scrappy, fever dream of a musical would rise from the basement of a Gristedes to an award-winning three-year run at the legendary Daryl Roth Theatre,” said the show’s director and co-writer Tye Blue in a statement. “We’re so grateful to the hundreds of artists who have been a part of this surreal voyage—bringing our joyful Céline slayfest from New York to six stages around the world. We look forward to laughing, singing and sashaying with our incredible fans for ten final weeks, before we say 'au revoir, girlfriends’!”

Co-written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Blue, Titanique opened off-Broadway in June 2022 at the Asylum Theater, starring Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson, directed by Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022. In the last year, Titanique has opened in Australia, Canada and London. The musical’s Paris debut is set for this month at the Lido Theatre.



Titanique currently stars Amber Ardolino in the role of Céline Dion, Cassadee Pope as Rose Dewitt Bukater, Max Jenkins as Jack Dawson, Lea DeLaria as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Andrew Keenan-Bolger as Victor Garber/Luigi, Lisa Howard as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Callum Francis as Cal, Kyle Ramar Freeman as The Iceberg with Jamir Brown, Rae Davenport, Tess Marshall, Barnaby Reiter and Cassidy Stoner rounding out the ensemble.