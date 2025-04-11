 Skip to main content
Betty's Big Adventure with BOOP!'s Jasmine Amy Rogers, Episode 4: Wishes and Happiness and Opening Night

Betty's Big Adventure
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 11, 2025
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Betty Boop has tumbled out of her black-and-white cartoon world into moden-day New York City with all its vibrant sights and sounds. It's a big adventure for our 1930s flapper girl, and an even bigger one for Jasmine Amy Rogers, who makes her Broadway debut as BOOP!'s title leading lady. Tag along for the ride as Rogers hosts Broadway.com's next backstage vlog, Betty's Big Adventure!   

Episode four includes all the madness of the musical's first two-show day: a laryngeal massage, BOOP! bagels, Jasmine not forgetting to stretch and a de-makeup tutorial. And then, all the joy and excitement (and lewks) of opening night. (No more flowers, please!)

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

