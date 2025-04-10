Hear From Jason Robert Brown and the Stars of The Last Five Years, Past and Present, on Opening Night

The heartbreaking musical The Last Five Years, led by pop star Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, opened at the Hudson Theatre on April 6.

The Broadway Show was there to speak to the Broadway co-stars, composer Jason Robert Brown and special guests Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott, who starred in the off-Broadway premiere in 2002 and recorded the beloved cast album.

"It was a very personal show," said Brown. "And you don't know when you're 31 years old that you're gonna be following this piece for the next 25 years of your life. It's an amazing thing to look up and see my name on the marquee for this show ... It's a beautiful stop on the train. I didn't know I had bought a ticket on that train 25 years ago, but it's pretty cool to be on it."

Check out the full video below.