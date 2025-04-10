 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Hear From Jason Robert Brown and the Stars of The Last Five Years, Past and Present, on Opening Night

Opening Night
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 10, 2025
Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas in "The Last Five Years"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The heartbreaking musical The Last Five Yearsled by pop star Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, opened at the Hudson Theatre on April 6.

The Broadway Show was there to speak to the Broadway co-stars, composer Jason Robert Brown and special guests Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott, who starred in the off-Broadway premiere in 2002 and recorded the beloved cast album. 

"It was a very personal show," said Brown. "And you don't know when you're 31 years old that you're gonna be following this piece for the next 25 years of your life. It's an amazing thing to look up and see my name on the marquee for this show ... It's a beautiful stop on the train. I didn't know I had bought a ticket on that train 25 years ago, but it's pretty cool to be on it."

Check out the full video below.

Related Shows

The Last Five Years

from $75.41

Star Files

Nick Jonas

Adrienne Warren

Articles Trending Now

  1. Good Night, and Good Luck, Starring George Clooney, Opens on Broadway with Glitz and Glam But No Egos
  2. Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas Open The Last Five Years, Jonathan Groff Dances as Bobby Darin and More on The Broadway Show
  3. All Aboard for Pirates! The Penzance Musical: The Swashbuckling Saga of Gilbert and Sullivan’s Comic Operetta
Back to Top