 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Smash's Broadway Stars Tip Their Hats to Marilyn in These Opening-Night Portraits That Will Blow You Away

Photo Feature
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 13, 2025
Robyn Hurder
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Watch the subway grate! The stars of Smash, Broadway's musical-within-a-Marilyn-Monroe-musical, catch a gust as they channel their inner bombshell for Broadway.com's exclusive opening-night portraits.

The musical comedy, which began its life as an NBC series about the backstage drama of New York's theater scene, feature's Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman's original songs from the series, a brand-new book by Rick Elice and Bob Martin, direction by Susan Stroman and choreography by Joshua Bergasse. See Robyn Hurder (who leads Smash as Broadway sensation Ivy Lynn), along with stars Brooks AshmanskasKrysta RodriguezJohn Behlmann, Kristine NielsenCaroline BowmanJacqueline B. ArnoldBella CoppolaCasey Garvin and the rest of the cast as well as the creative team and fancy guests celebrate the landmark evening in proper windswept fashion. 

Check out highlights and a full gallery below. 

Double "Smash" performer (the TV show and the musical!) Krysta Rodriguez poses with Andy Mientus, who a was a hit with fans of the TV series. Then he was just hit… by a car. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
"Smash" star Caroline Bowman plays Karen, Ivy Lynn's longtime understudy...and a hell of a baker. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Brooks Ashmanskas plays director Nigel. He last appeared on Broadway in "Once Upon a Mattress." Brooks, that is, not Nigel. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Bella Coppola plays associate director Chloe, who wows everyone on stage and off. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

Related Shows

Smash

from $90.87

Star Files

Jacqueline B. Arnold

Brooks Ashmanskas

John Behlmann

Caroline Bowman

Bella Coppola

Casey Garvin

Robyn Hurder

Kristine Nielsen

Krysta Rodriguez
View All (9)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Good Night, and Good Luck, Starring George Clooney, Opens on Broadway with Glitz and Glam But No Egos
  2. See Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas and More Celebrate a Smashing Broadway Opening
  3. Tony Awards Committee Determines Eligibility for Glengarry Glen Ross, Operation Mincemeat, Redwood and More
Back to Top