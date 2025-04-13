Smash's Broadway Stars Tip Their Hats to Marilyn in These Opening-Night Portraits That Will Blow You Away

Robyn Hurder (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Watch the subway grate! The stars of Smash, Broadway's musical-within-a-Marilyn-Monroe-musical, catch a gust as they channel their inner bombshell for Broadway.com's exclusive opening-night portraits.

The musical comedy, which began its life as an NBC series about the backstage drama of New York's theater scene, feature's Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman's original songs from the series, a brand-new book by Rick Elice and Bob Martin, direction by Susan Stroman and choreography by Joshua Bergasse. See Robyn Hurder (who leads Smash as Broadway sensation Ivy Lynn), along with stars Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, John Behlmann, Kristine Nielsen, Caroline Bowman, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Bella Coppola, Casey Garvin and the rest of the cast as well as the creative team and fancy guests celebrate the landmark evening in proper windswept fashion.

Check out highlights and a full gallery below.

Double "Smash" performer (the TV show and the musical!) Krysta Rodriguez poses with Andy Mientus, who a was a hit with fans of the TV series. Then he was just hit… by a car. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

"Smash" star Caroline Bowman plays Karen, Ivy Lynn's longtime understudy...and a hell of a baker. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Brooks Ashmanskas plays director Nigel. He last appeared on Broadway in "Once Upon a Mattress." Brooks, that is, not Nigel. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)