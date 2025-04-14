 Skip to main content
Waiting for Godot, Starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, Sets Venue and Dates

News
by Darryn King • Apr 14, 2025
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter
(Photo: Lee Jeffries)

Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, starring Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure co-stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, has set its venue and performance dates. The production will begin at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on September 13 with the official opening night set for September 28. The limited engagement will play through January 4, 2026.

Tony nominee and Olivier Award winner Jamie Lloyd (Sunset Boulevard) will direct. The complete casting and design team for Waiting For Godot will be announced soon.

Reeves will play Estragon; Winter will play Vladimir. The two starred together, as Bill and Ted, in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989), Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991), and Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020).

Beckett's Waiting for Godot centers on two dudes having a majorly existential adventure.
 

