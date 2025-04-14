 Skip to main content
Real Women Have Curves Star Tatianna Córdoba Soars in a Performance of 'Flying Away'

Club Broadway.com
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 14, 2025
Tatianna Córdoba
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tatianna Córdoba is the breakout star of the new Broadway musical Real Women Have Curvesnow running at the James Earl Jones Theatre. She stars as Ana Garcia, a high-school senior with big dreams. But pursuing those dreams would mean leaving her undocmented family members and their textile factory (with a sizeable order to complete) to fend for themselves. 

Watch Córdoba work through the dilemma in Ana's signature number, "Flying Away," performed in the Broadway.com studio. Written by co-composers Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, it's one you'll want to play on repeat.

